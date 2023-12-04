Leem to open first UK store in Westfield

Womenswear brand Leem is to open its first UK retail store in London’s Westfield White City shopping centre this month.

The 1,900-square-foot store will open on December 6 and will run for a year to showcase its newest designs to the UK consumer. The store will be separated into three distinct areas, all featuring a combination of floating rails, freestanding gondola displays and seating areas.

Miles Young, managing director at Leem, said in a statement: "Our global expansion journey reaches an exciting new milestone with the unveiling of our first Leem store in the UK, strategically located in the heart of Westfield London.

“This marks a pivotal moment for our brand as we introduce a contemporary perspective on timeless, modest fashion to a wider audience. Our new 1,900 square foot pop-up store has been uniquely designed to provide the most luxurious shopping experience, reflecting our commitment to offering the very best to our customers."

The brand first launched in the UK in April 2022 as an online exclusive with Selfridges.