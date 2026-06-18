Left On Friday opens summer pop-up in New York City

Premium active swimwear brand Left On Friday has returned to New York City and opened a seasonal pop-up store once more.

Located on 228 Mott Street, in the center of SoHo, the summer pop-up opening is in line with the brand’s strategic growth plan as it looks to capitalize on its peak selling season (May to August), which drives 55 percent of the brand’s annual revenue.

The NYC pop-up, which runs alongside additional pop-ups in Vancouver and Muskoka, is also part of Left On Friday’s retail strategy, which sees the brand roll out a seasonal real estate model that lets it double its physical retail footprint during the peak selling summer months, instead of committing to long-term overhead with year-long stores.

Described by the brand as a low-risk but high-impact approach, the retail model helps drive consumer demand while allowing Left On Friday to test out different locations for more permanent stores further down the line, a move that led to the opening of Left On Friday’s flagship store in Toronto.

The NYC pop-up from Left On Friday is set to run until the end of September and will offer a curated selection of its collections.

The swimwear brand was launched in 2018 by ex-Lululemon executives Laura Low Ah Kee and Shannon Savage, who sought to create supportive, high-compression swimwear that can hold up to active sports like surfing and beach volleyball. Since then, the brand has grown steadily and served as the official uniform designer for the Canadian Olympic Beach Volleyball team in the 2024 Paris Olympics.