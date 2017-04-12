Lefties opens debut store in Saudi Arabia

Lefties, the lesser known little sister brand of Zara, has opened its debut flagship store in Saudi Arabia, as the value fashion label continues to expand.

The new 1,700 square meter store is located in the Al Nakheell Plazam, in Riyadh, the capital of the country. The shopping mall is seen as one of the busiest shopping centers in the region, and is known for it international retail assortiment. The new Lefties flagship, which is set to officially open its doors on April 13, offers the brand's full range of apparel for women, men and children. The store also features the brand's new retail concept White by Lefties, which includes in store LED screen featuring the brand's latest news and collections.

The new flagship store sees Lefties, owned by Inditex, continue to expand into new markets. At the moment Lefties is currently sold in six countries: Spain, Portugal, Russia, Mexico, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The brand aims to open a string of new stores throughout 2017 in its current markets in strategic locations. Lefties currently counts 136 locations and continues to grow its international presence as well as its strong financial results. Sales increased 23 percent last year to 162 million euros.

Photo: Courtesy of Lefties