Lele Sadoughi opens first retail store

Lele Sadoughi, known for her cult favorite embellished headbands and acetate floral jewels, has opened her very first retail store. After a record breaking year of DTC sales, Sadoughi decided to expand into a physical retail space earlier this year and was invited to join Highland Park Village, the luxury shopping destination in Dallas.

According to the brand, opening day was even more of a success than anticipated. Multiple customers flew in from out of state just to be able to shop the store and meet Sadoughi who was present in honor of the store opening. Sales goals for the day were exceeded in the first 45 minutes of opening and store exclusive styles were sold out within the first hour. With the success of the store, Lele plans on opening multiple destinations where ‘Ladies of Lele’ can try on and shop all categories in one place.

Sadoughi has preliminary plans for a store in New York City, but nothing has been set in stone yet. The new Dallas store has been described as “the jewel box store”, and interior design takes inspiration from Lele Sadough’s maximalist aesthetic, while also incorporating the brand’s signature black and white stripes.