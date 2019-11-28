Levi’s and Gap open stores at Caledonia Park in Scotland

American fashion retailers Levi’s and Gap have opened stores at Scotland’s designer village Caledonia Park.

They are the newest additions following the recent announcement of Railpen’s major investment programme at the shopping destination, previously known as Gretna Gateway Outlet Village, which is due to be completed in autumn 2020.

American denim brand Levi’s has opened a 2,766-square-foot store at the village’s fashion-focused South Mall which will stock the brand’s clothing and denim collections and will feature an area for shoppers to get free alterations to their Levi’s jeans.

American clothing and accessories retailer GAP has relocated and refitted to a 5,913-square-foot unit adjacent to the yet-to-be-completed Dining Quarter.

Gifts and accessories retailer Neon Sheep has also opened a 1,504-square-foot store.

They join a lineup of premium fashion and lifestyle retailers including Polo Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, and Nike.

Richard Hurren, VP Europe North at Levi’s, said in a statement: “Caledonia Park’s unique location, and commitment to an elevated shopping experience, make it an exciting addition to our outlet portfolio. We are pleased to form part of this designer brand destination and offer the broad catchment our iconic apparel collections and customisation services.”

Matthew Howard, head of property asset management at Railpen, added: “This wave of new openings is a meaningful endorsement for the recently unveiled Caledonia Park vision, which we will be bringing to life over the next 12 months. Each of the brands complements our existing world-class anchors, and we are confident this news will create even more momentum amongst retailers of the same calibre.”