Levi’s to open in Bullring

Denim and clothing brand Levi’s is to open a new store at Bullring in Birmingham this November, as it expands its UK footprint.

The 3,200 square foot store, located adjacent to H&M, will be designed by Levi’s in-house team and will house all of its products, including the Original 501 jeans, and its full range of sweaters, T-shirts, and outerwear for men and women.

In addition, the new store will also offer the denim brand’s personalisation service at the Levi’s Tailor Shop.

Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director at Hammerson, said in a statement: “Levi’s is a unique brand that has been delivering iconic products for over 100 years. When it comes to clothing and fashion, across our portfolio we’re targeting brands that offer something different, both in terms of the in-store experience and the products they sell, and Levi’s delivers that. The new store will really complement the other great brands we have at Bullring and Grand Central.”

Richard Hurren, vice president Europe North at Levi’s, added: “Birmingham has a thriving fashion community as the second biggest city in the UK. With its iconic architecture, Bullring is a much-coveted retail destination and this new store opening offers fans of the brand the right product offering in a great location.”

Levi’s will be joining other prominent international brands who have signed at Bullring in the last year, including Arket, Hugo Boss, and Morphe.

Image: courtesy of Levi’s