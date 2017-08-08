Lexicon Bracknell announces eight more top retail names

Joules, Timberland, and Seasalt are among the latest eight brands confirmed to be opening at The Lexicon Bracknell, which opens in four weeks time.

The 240 million pound development, one of the largest urban regeneration schemes currently being built in the UK, is set to open on September 7, and with the additional eight signings, it means that the scheme is now 92 percent pre-let or agreed by floor area.

Fashion and lifestyle brand Joules leads the string of new lettings, taking a 2,280 square foot store, while Timberland have acquired a 2,300 square foot unit and Seasalt, the family-run, Cornwall-based clothing, homeware and accessories retailer will be opening a 1,670 square foot unit, all of which will be opening on The Avenue.

They will be joined by retailers Paperchase, The Body Shop, Beauty Base, plus Costa Coffee and Prezzo.

Jessica Berney, head of UK retail at Schroder Real Estate, said: “These new signings will not only enhance the new retail in the town centre and complement the impressive line-up of casual dining brands, but also boost the lunchtime and evening economy. Along with the 12-screen Cineworld, featuring the only 4DX screen in the Thames Valley, Bracknell town centre is set to become an exciting day-to-night destination.”

The Lexicon Bracknell is being developed by The Bracknell Regeneration Partnership, a 50:50 joint venture between Legal and General Capital and Schroder UK Real Estate Fund, working in partnership with Bracknell Forest Council.

The development will be anchored by Marks and Spencer and Fenwick, and will also include a strong fashion retail line-up that includes Superdry, Next, H&M, River Island, Fat Face, Topshop, and Primark.

Image: courtsey of The Lexicon Bracknell