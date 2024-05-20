Liberty Romford unveils new leasing team

The Liberty Romford, the shopping centre owned and operated by Redical, has appointed Cushman & Wakefield and Green & Partners to act on the retail and food and beverage leasing.

The new leasing team will play a “vital strategic role in the wider elevation and evolution” of the shopping centre, explains The Liberty Romford in a statement, as the shopping destination continues to gain momentum.

The shopping centre in Romford is anchored by Primark, H&M, M&S, Flannels, JD Sports, Footlocker and Next and home to 120 brands in total, and Cushman & Wakefield and Green & Partners have been tasked with “driving the destination forward,” to enhance its tenant portfolio and broaden its appeal to visitors.

They will both work with The Liberty’s new leadership of leasing director Oliver Lloyd and asset manager Daniel Tucker, alongside Montagu Evans’ on-site property management team, which has recently been expanded with several new appointments under centre manager Tom Stobbard. In addition, Green & Partners will lead on lease expiries and rent reviews.

Commenting on the new leasing team, Lloyd said: “Under the new ownership of, and significant investment from, Redical, The Liberty Romford is undergoing an exciting transformation. As the asset gathers place, it is imperative we have the right team on board to support our growth and develop our tenant mix.

“I am confident that the breadth of experience, industry reach and clear passion held by Cushman & Wakefield and Green & Partners makes for the perfect combination to elevate the destination and drive it forward.”