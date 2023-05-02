Libre London opens debut pop-up

Online fashion and vegan beauty brand Libre London has opened its first-ever pop-up at The Yards, Covent Garden in London.

Libre London has secured a 2,000-square-foot pop-up at 138 Long Acre from Longmartin Properties Ltd, a joint venture between Shaftesbury Capital and the Mercers’ Company.

The pop-up, which will be open until the end of June, will feature women’s clothing, jewellery, bags, and accessories, as well as vegan make-up and skincare.

Beril Zehra Usta, director at Libre London, said in a statement: “We have achieved so much since launching Libre London two years ago and we are now ready to take that next step and trial our first physical space.

“The Yards is a prominent location in an established area of the capital, and with our forward-thinking approach to fashion and the close-knit community we have been able to build with our consumers, this space matches our vision perfectly. We are delighted to be part of The Yards for the next couple of months and welcome our customers in person for the first time.”

Libre London launched its online store in 2021, offering big-label fashion brands such as Fiorelli, Valentino, and Baims, alongside smaller independent names such as Acala, Sintra Naturals, and Penti, as well as beauty.