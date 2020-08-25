LIKEtoKNOW.it expands into video shopping

Influencer-driven shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it is expanding into video shopping.

The new feature means videos will be visible in consumers’ following feeds, on influencers’ profiles, categorized within discovery sections of the app, and indexed in search. Additionally, shopping video performance data and analytics will be available immediately in RewardStyle’s (LIKEtoKNOW.it’s parent company) free influencer marketing management dashboard.

LTK Shopping Video has been launched with five thousand retailers integrated, making hundreds of millions of products across fashion, home, beauty, fitness and family searchable, discoverable and shoppable by consumers, and commissionable for LTK influencers.

Partner brands so far include the likes of Walmart, Target, Nike, Lululemon, Net-a-Porter and Chanel, Gucci and Saint Laurent.

Consumers purchased 500 million dollars worth of products through LIKEtoKNOW.it in the first half of 2020. RewardStyle expects 2.5 billion dollars in retail sales this year.

“LTK Shopping Videos are high value and are uniquely created for people who are actively shopping in the app. They bring confidence to the purchase through education, better understanding of product origin, quality, selection and context for use,” said Amber Venz Box, co-founder and president of RewardStyle and LIKEtoKNOW.it, in a statement.

“Our mission is to empower influencers to be as financially successful as possible. The expansion of our fastest growing product, the LIKEtoKNOW.it app, will multiply the opportunity for influencers around the world.”