LiketoKnow.it introduces shoppable office space

Co-working company WeWork is partnering with influencer shopping platform LiketoKnow.it from RewardStyle is to host a pop-up space in London where all the office decor is shoppable.

Located at Aviation House, WeWork’s newest office location in London, the space will be open throughout January and has been decorated with influencers in mind, featuring interior and lifestyle items from Matalan, Urban Outfitters, Amazon and Debenhams. With all the products featured available to shop directly through the LiketoKnow.it app.

Influencers who use LiketoKnow.it are being offered day passes in the “instagrammable” office to work and host meetings.

Mathieu Proust, general manager at WeWork UK and Ireland, said in a statement: “We’re very excited to be kicking off the year with such a fun and creative project in partnership with LiketoKnow.it.

“At WeWork, we’re focused on creating a working environment that fosters collaboration as well as productivity, and this LiketoKnow.it pop-up will only increase the opportunities for our members to connect.”

This isn’t the first time WeWork has teamed up with the influencer shopping platform, last year it partnered on a series of pop-up offices in the US in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Dallas.