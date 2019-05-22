Liketoknow.it launches shoppable YouTube channel

Influencer shopping app Liketoknow.it is launching YouTube channel about fashion and beauty. Weekly shoppable videos will be produced in partnership with influencers like Aimee Song, Zoella, Desi Perkins, Samantha Maria, and Alexandrea Garza.

“In 2021, it’s estimated that 82 percent of Internet traffic will be video, so it’s not only important that we’re there, but important that we’re helping our clients grow into that”, explained Amber Venz Box, co-founder and president of Liketoknow.it’s parent company, RewardStyle, as quoted by WWD.

Google, YouTube’s parent company, announced earlier this month that new shoppable features and shoppable ads will be added to the video sharing platform in the near future, making it possible for more companies to follow a similar format as the one launched by Liketoknow.it now.