Liketoknow.it launches shoppable YouTube channel

- Marjorie van Elven |
Influencer shopping app Liketoknow.it is launching YouTube channel about fashion and beauty. Weekly shoppable videos will be produced in partnership with influencers like Aimee Song, Zoella, Desi Perkins, Samantha Maria, and Alexandrea Garza.
“In 2021, it’s estimated that 82 percent of Internet traffic will be video, so it’s not only important that we’re there, but important that we’re helping our clients grow into that”, explained Amber Venz Box, co-founder and president of Liketoknow.it’s parent company, RewardStyle, as quoted by WWD.
Google, YouTube’s parent company, announced earlier this month that new shoppable features and shoppable ads will be added to the video sharing platform in the near future, making it possible for more companies to follow a similar format as the one launched by Liketoknow.it now.
The move is a clear attempt to catch up with other social networks, especially Instagram, which have been working hard to transform their platforms into an e-commerce space in their own right. Instagram has recently made it possible for brands and influencers to post shoppable content on both its newsfeed and Instagram Stories, in addition to creating its own shoppable profile. Last year, Instagram launched a feature for longer videos named IGTV looking to compete with YouTube, but shoppable content is still not available on there.