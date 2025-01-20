Lilysilk opens first concept store in New York

Silk lifestyle label Lilysilk has unveiled its first-ever concept store in New York’s Meatpacking District, designed to offer “consumers a way to experience the brand in real life”.

Located at 654 Hudson Street, the store intends to mirror Lilysilk’s “clean aesthetic”, with the interior, created by interior design company ViaClover, incorporating green and white accents.

At the crux of the site’s mission is to serve as a “community location for fans of the brand to shop”, Lilysilk said in a press release.

It will also house an extension of the brand’s ongoing partnership with TerraCycle, a relationship that is celebrating its three-year anniversary through the inclusion of an onsite recyclable bin for consumers at the shop itself.

On the opening, David Wang, the chief executive officer for Lilysilk, said in a statement: “This space is more than just a store—it's an immersive experience that brings our brand's timeless elegance and luxurious aesthetic to life, while also celebrating our commitment to sustainable fashion and accessible luxury.

“We invite you to explore and experience the essence of Lilysilk in a unique and vibrant setting. Join us in this monumental moment as we grow together with the community."