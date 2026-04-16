Lisa Yang to open first store in Stockholm

Swedish cashmere label Lisa Yang is opening its first-ever physical store in its home city of Stockholm in the second half of 2026.

The 1,400 square foot store will be located in the heart of Stockholm at Birger Jarlsgatan 8, and the brand has secured Architectural firm Studio Anne Holtrop to develop its first retail concept.

Lisa Yang, founded in 2014 by Lisa Yang and Samuel Stenberg, has become known for offering a complete cashmere wardrobe for women, men and the home, by bridging Scandinavian simplicity with the cashmere legacy of Inner Mongolia with its designs.

Commenting on the opening, Lisa Yang, founder and creative director, said in a statement: “We took our time to quietly build a brand grounded in material intelligence and modernity. Translating this sensibility into a physical environment that unites creativity, craftsmanship and connection, is a deliberate and exciting step we have waited for.”

Lisa Yang Credits: Lisa Yang

Samuel Stenberg, founder and chief executive of Lisa Yang, added: “This flagship store marks an important milestone for our brand, reflecting our growth and vision for the future. Our first physical destination will not only allow us to showcase our brand strengths, but it allows us to build deeper relationships with our clients.

“We are excited to start this journey in our home market where we have an established and loyal customer base.”