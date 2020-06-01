Liverpool One outlines plans to reopen

Shopping centre Liverpool One has announced that all non-essential retail stores can reopen from June 15, after owners Grosvenor Europe work “around the clock” to ensure safety measures are in place to keep visitors and staff safe.

Liverpool One benefits from being an open-air destination and features wide shopping boulevards and Chavasse Park, stated Grosvenor Europe, which will allow shoppers to “move around freely while easily observing the 2-metre social distancing rule”.

There will also be a number of safety initiatives in place including advising all visitors to keep to the left at all times, while on the upper level of South John Street, a one-way walk-way will be in place.

Additional hand sanitiser stations will be positioned across the estate and all staff will have face masks and gloves.

While the toilet facilities will be open with no charge and will have additional cleaning measures in place.

It stated that individual retailers are likely to restrict the numbers allowed in stores at any one time and designated queuing areas will be in place to accommodate shoppers.

The shopping centre will also have revised opening hours in place between Monday and Saturday, allowing staff to avoid peak travel times. Stores will continue to open as normal on a Sunday between 11am and 5pm.

Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe, said in a statement: “The team has worked hard in consultation with our retailers to prepare a safe and welcoming environment, with many measures in place to ensure everyone visiting and working at Liverpool One are protected under the national guidelines.

“We are now looking forward to welcoming back our visitors to Liverpool ONE in the newly adapted scheme. Our primary focus is for visitors to safely enjoy the outdoor spaces and once again start supporting the local economy in this period of recovery.”

Image: courtesy of Grosvenor Europe