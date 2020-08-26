Liverpool One reports strong post-lockdown momentum

Liverpool One has reported strong footfall and sales figures since it launched its phased reopening strategy in June.

Its latest performance figures show footfall at the shopping destination at 86 percent of levels it achieved this time last year, with sales at 88 percent - both ahead of the UK’s averages. Visitor spend has also increased by around 18 percent while conversion rate is 13 percent higher than usual.

Almost all (98 percent) of the shopping centre’s retailers have now reopened following lockdown. It has also welcomed three new stores this month from Castore, SGG Apparel, and MAC Cosmetics. Over 20 new brands have now joined the shopping destination’s line-up in the past 12 months.

Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe, said in a statement: “Liverpool One’s combination of detailed planning, wide streets and open-air layout has certainly been a great advantage for us to be able to welcome visitors back within a safe yet atmospheric environment.

“With 98 percent of retailers re-opened and trading, effective dining initiatives in place, and summer enlivenment programs on offer, these figures accurately reflect the steady increase in activity and demand which we’ve seen over the last few weeks, and expect to see continue in the coming months.”