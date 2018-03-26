Liverpool to get a “department store for kids”

Kids Carven, billed as a department store specifically for kids, has been announced as the first major retail signing as part of the refurbished Metquarter in Liverpool.

Scheduled to open in September, Kids Cavern, the UK’s largest independent retailer for kids clothing and shoes, has signed up for a 15,000 square foot unit that will house kids brands including Fendi, Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci, Kenzo Kids, Roberto Cavalli Junior, Armani Junior, Hugo Boss, Canada Goose, and Moncler.

The kids department store will also include a soda bar, iPad stations and chillout areas for parents. All of this will be laid out on one level enabling easy access and manoeuvring for customers, especially those with prams and strollers.

Kids Cavern director, Tracey Shelvey, said: “We’re extremely excited to be launching in Metquarter and to be given this fantastic opportunity to expand our product offering. Our brand is dedicated in delivering a broad range of fantastic, high-quality brands which we are confident will compliment Metquarter perfectly. Our hard working staff and loyal customers are the reason we are able to open our doors at Metquarter, and we can’t thank them enough.”

Kids Cavern joins a host of brands already located at the shopping and leisure destination, including MAC, Hugo Boss, Jo Malone, Kurt Geiger and LK Bennett, as well as the new leisure anchor Everyman Cinemas.

Stuart Harris, commercial director and co-founder of Queensberry added: “Kids Cavern is exactly the kind of retailer we want for Metquarter, they will complement our other tenants and bring a host of quality brands in an environment that will provide a unique customer experience.

“This is another important step in moving towards our vision of revitalising and repositioning Metquarter as a premium shopping and leisure experience in the heart of Liverpool. We’re currently in negotiation with several other exciting retail and restaurant brands that we’re hoping to reveal over the next few months.”

Metquarter is operated by development firm Queensberry, which received planning permission for the proposed changes last year and work started on the works in January. It aims to bring restaurant brands to the Victoria Street end of Metquarter with luxury retail concentrated on the lower level and the front of the centre.

Centre manager Jennina O’Neill said: “The regional economy valued at more than 149 billion pounds with 266,000 businesses, such growth in the city centre means Metquarter will significantly benefit from these figures.

“Kids Cavern will certainly broaden Metquarter’s offering and I’m confident it will make a big impact in the city.”

Image: courtesy of Queensberry