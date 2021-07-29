LK Bennett launches rental services

LK Bennett has launched LK Borrowed, an unlimited subscription clothing rental service. The service will be powered by e-commerce management service CaaStle. LK Borrowed allows customers in the UK to rent some of the brand’s most popular pieces from their RTW collections.

For a flat 79 pounds a month fee, members receive 2 items in their first box and can make unlimited exchanges with free shipping both ways and complimentary eco-friendly laundering. With unbundled returns, the customer can return garments 1 or 2 at a time, creating the ultimate wardrobe from hundreds of LK Bennett styles for every occasion. If customers want to keep their LK Bennett items after rental, they can purchase them for 50 percent off the retail price.

“We are thrilled to partner with CaaStle to bring a new, more sustainable way of shopping to customers,” said Darren Top, CEO at LK Bennett, in a statement. “We believe this exciting rental offering will attract a new customer base to LKB as it will allow customers to have an endless stream of beautiful quality products to wear, whilst limiting the environmental impact of fashion, through a rotating wardrobe. Further, by offering rental to our customers, we are providing the option to wear fantastic premium clothing at a more affordable price.”

New styles will be launched weekly on LK Borrowed and members can browse the collections and add styles they wish to try to their virtual wardrobe. In addition to the monthly membership, customers can use the Dart feature which allows them to customize their next shipment and also speed up processing time in between shipments at a fee of 9 pounds per box.

“Rental subscription services offer a powerful value proposition for both the consumer and retailer as it enables current customers unlimited access to experience the brand in a compelling new way, while also attracting new digitally native customers,” said Christine Hunsicker, founder and CEO of CaaStle, in a statement. “As the first contemporary women’s brand to embrace our UK rental platform and services, LK Bennett has the opportunity to more deeply engage current consumers and broaden their customer base while creating a new, profitable revenue channel that didn’t exist before.”

LK Bennett partnered with CaaStle, a B2B rental technology platform in the US, who is now expanding internationally offering subscription rental services in the UK. CaaStle will operate the rental service in a fully managed way including all proprietary technology and logistics while ACS Clothing Ltd, a sustainable garment solutions provider in the UK, will handle all cleaning and fulfillment operations for CaaStle’s international platform at ACS’s facility in Glasgow.