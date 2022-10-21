LK Bennett opens store at Gunwharf Quays

British brand LK Bennett has opened a new store at the Gunwharf Quays Designer Outlet in Portsmouth.

The store will carry the label’s newest AW22 styles, as well as popular pieces from its SS22 and AW21 collections.

“We are delighted to be opening an LK Bennett outlet store in Gunwharf Quays; a destination-shopping area we know many of our customers already frequent,” CEO Darren Topp said in a release.

“The store will showcase a fantastic edit of the collections, from beautiful hand-crafted shoes from Italy and Spain, to luxurious RTW and stylish accessories,” he said.

The new retail space joins LK Bennett’s store estate, which includes its flagship on London’s New Bond Street, as well as stores in Hampstead and Edinburgh's Multrees Walk.