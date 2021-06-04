Lockdown results in permanent shift to online shopping

The length and severity of lockdown in the UK has resulted in a permanent shift to consumers shopping online, new data reveals.

Physical stores reopened in the UK on April 12 and most other businesses resumed on May 17. Recent data by Dressipi revealed shoppers are continuing to make purchases online instead of in-store, with around 30 percent growth online year on year.

The research also found that retailers who would previously make 70 percent of their sales in-store will now likely be closer to 50 percent.

As for what customers are buying, jeans and tops are extremely popular. Meanwhile, dress purchases are only slowly increasing to 2019 levels with a larger focus on highlight dresses than occasionwear.

Online shopping leads to better customer insights

The increase in online shopping means many retailers now have access to more customer data than ever before. The digital imprint of customers means businesses know who each visitor is and what their intent is. This provides a great opportunity for retailers to gain a deeper understanding of what areas need to be improved to increase the customer experience and revenue.

Online sales are predicted to grow post-pandemic and brands will be expected to integrate the digital and physical shopping experience. Services such as buy online, pick up in-store, curbside pick-up, digital checkout, virtual concierge, will come to be expected by consumers.