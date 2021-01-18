Locker delivery brand InPost rolls out digital receipts across UK

Locker delivery brand InPost has announced the roll-out of digital receipts across its UK locker network.

InPost, which partners with brands including Missguided, Boohoo and JD Sports, now allows customers to download digital receipts directly to their smartphones using QR codes.

“The new digital receipts mean our lockers are now even faster, and even greener to use. With the ability to enter in contact details through your smartphone, they are also as contact-free as possible,” Jason Tavaria, CEO at InPost, said in a statement.

It comes as the demand for click-and-collect has soared in the past year due to lockdowns.

“With delivery networks already stretched this peak season, out-of-store click and collect options are able to add some much-needed capacity into the system,” Tavaria continued. “And with lockers open 24/7, customers can skip the queues and make collections and returns, or send parcels, any time that suits them.”