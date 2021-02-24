Loeffler Randall to open first store in New York City

Luxury footwear brand Loeffler Randall is to open its first store in SoHo, New York City, today, February 24, nearly a year after postponing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Located at 10 Prince Street in New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood, the flagship marks a strategic shift by the brand to grow its omnichannel retail presence and highlight Loeffler Randall’s expanding range of product categories.

This inaugural retail location offers an exclusive edit of all Loeffler Randall collections, including shoes, bags, jewellery, accessories and ready-to-wear, housed together for the first time.

Commenting on the opening, Loeffler Randall founder and chief creative officer, Jessie Randall, said in a statement: “In the 15 years since starting Loeffler Randall, I have always dreamt of having this store. I love that we can showcase our brand in 360 degrees and create a warm and welcoming space for our customers.

“Our customers are like family, and this is the first time we can welcome them into our brand ‘home,’ where they can truly see themselves not only in our designs, but also in our environment.”

The 625 square foot boutique has been designed by renowned architect and interior designer Poonam Khanna, founder and principal of Unionworks, in collaboration with Randall, and her team to feel “calm, warm and concise” with the use of blush tones, in lush velvet, soothing plaster and natural wood.

Signature details include the curving walls that softly guide the flow and circulation through the space and a built-in sofa under a curved archway that divides the space into two distinct zones. While the back of the store is lined with ripple-fold drapery panels that evoke Loeffler Randall’s iconic, hand-made pleats, first created for the best-selling heeled sandal, the Penny.

“The store is like a little jewel box,” added Khanna. “It’s small but we feel like we’ve filled it with precious little moments, like gems strung together on a delicate, yet imperceptible thread.”

The opening of the small boutique is the beginning of an enhanced omnichannel strategy to increase sales, explained the brand, which has seen the label expand their initial offering of shoes to include bags, jewellery, accessories, bridal and most recently, capsule ready-to-wear collections.

Loeffler Randall co-founder and chief executive, Brian Murphy, who is married to Randall, added: “Shifts in the consumer landscape have heightened our focus on building an omnichannel retail presence. Our success with LoefferRandall.com brought us closer to our customer and informed our next step.

“As a New York-based brand with a robust New York customer base, this dedicated retail location adds a valuable brand touchpoint, particularly with shoes as a core offering.”

The Loeffler Randall store will also carry wares from other brands and makers they admire, including hand-woven bracelets by Mayan Hands, brass candle holders by M+A, and overalls from The Hey Gang.

