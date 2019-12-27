Loewe opens first retail store in New York City

Spanish fashion house Loewe has touched down in New York with a new retail location on Greene Street in SoHo. This is the luxury brand’s first store in the U.S. fashion capital.

Though Loewe first started as a collective of craftsmen creating high-quality leather goods, including its now-signature handbags, the brand expanded into ready-to-wear and accessories in 2013 under the leadership of creative director Jonathan Anderson, who is also the creative director of his namesake label, J.W. Anderson.

According to the New York Times, the store—titled Casa Loewe and designed under the concept of appearing like a collector’s —features everything from its cult-favorite puzzle bags, small leather goods, and shoes to clothes for both men and women.

Loewe's new store is located at 79 Greene Street.

Image: Loewe Facebook