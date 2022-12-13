Loewe opens first store in the Netherlands in European expansion

Spanish luxury brand Loewe has opened its first flagship in the Netherlands, with a store location on Amsterdam’s P.C. Hooftstraat.

In a design led by the label’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, Loewe’s storefront and interior in the distinguished shopping district looks to blend art, craft and culture.

The 129 square metre, two-storey space features the brand’s full offering of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, including bags, shoes and jewellery.

The line is complemented by select pieces from the brand’s art collection, including Ron Nagle’s ceramics, Jos Devriendt sculptures and work by Tomonari Hashimoto.

Loewe Amsterdam flagship store. Image: Loewe

Further artwork includes paintings by Cian-Yu Bai, Frank Walter and Jan Van Kessel.

Speaking on the additions, Loewe said: “This varied assembly of mediums, eras and forms is characteristic of LOEWE’s approach to the worlds of art and artisanship, bringing together the historic and the contemporary in a space devoted to intelligent visual expression.”

Its interior draws inspiration from other Loewe stores, namely its Casa Loewe locations in Barcelona and Lisbon.

This can be seen in the use of hand made, glazed ceramics, maple wood shelving, concrete surfaces and a warm colour palette.

Additionally, furniture selection also looks to “bring additional harmony to the space”, a press release read.

Armchairs by Dutch creator Gerrit Thomas Rienveld take centre stage, alongside martini side tables and a George Nakashima chair.