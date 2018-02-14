London Bridge to welcome new fashion retailers

London Bridge rail station is set to welcome a wave of new fashion and luxury retailers as part of its 1 billion redevelopment, which will see the London station having more retail units than any other Network Rail station in the country.

Cath Kidston and Hamleys will open their doors at London Bridge station this month, with Ted Baker, Mac, Rituals and The Body Shop all set to join them in the spring, as Network Rail aims to create a flagship destination where people can “shop, meet, eat, socialise and travel”.

Ray Kelvin, chief executive and founder of Ted Baker, said: “London has always been close to Ted’s heart; it’s his home town, he knows it like the back of his hand, and it’s where he gets his best inspiration. Given his love of travel – by train in particular – Ted’s been following the development of the new London Bridge station complex closely, even before the success of the new St. Pancras store that opened last summer.

“It’s only a few months until the store opens with a hand-selected edit of the men’s and womenswear collections, but I can’t hold Ted back – he’s getting really excited about the opportunities there.”

Sue Carvell, commercial director at Cath Kidston, added: “We have seen great success in our store at Network Rail’s St Pancras station, and look forward to bringing our brand to this exciting new development too.

“London Bridge station is a prime location, ideal to offer a convenient shopping experience for our travelling customers. We feel our modern vintage offering will fit nicely with the exciting list of other brands confirmed for this new shopping hub.”

The news follows the recent launch of free Wi-Fi at the station as Network Rail looks to focus on the customer experience.

Hamish Kiernan, commercial director of retail for Network Rail property, said: “The transformation of London Bridge station is one of the most ambitious projects that Network Rail has undertaken. It gives us the opportunity to use our expertise to create a great environment and produce a retail offer that exceeds people’s expectations.

“We understand that stations, large and small, and their surrounding areas are increasingly becoming the hubs of modern local communities. As such we’re working exceptionally hard to bring in established, quality brands and create a diverse and eclectic mix of retailers, food and beverage outlets, and places for entertainment.”

The one billion redevelopment of London Bridge station, part of the Thameslink Programme, includes a range of improvements such as a new concourse, modern facilities, two new entrances on Tooley Street, and 15 fully accessible platforms. It also includes the opening up of 92,000 square foot of new retail space and more than 70 retail units – the most ever in a Network Rail station.