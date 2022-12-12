London Designer Outlet Black Friday sales exceed pre-pandemic levels

Black Friday sales at London Designer Outlet (LDO) exceeded pre-pandemic levels according to the shopping outlet's latest sales figures.

Total sales across the London fashion outlet between November 20 and 26 this year rose to 2,462,278 pounds from 2,460,535 pounds during the same week in 2019. This year’s sales during Black Friday week recorded the second-best week of 2022 and the sixth biggest ever at LDO.

The figures also reveal an 85 percent surge in menswear sales compared to three years ago, while sportswear increased by 30.3 percent, beauty and health by 11 percent and homeware by 2.2 percent.

Matt Slade, retail director at Quintain, said in a statement: “Amid the worst cost of living crisis in 40 years, these are extraordinarily difficult times for families, many of whom will be scaling back their usual Christmas budgets. Shoppers are becoming far more vigilant about where they can go in order to purchase the same high-quality gifts for family and friends at the lowest possible prices.

“These strong sales figures, therefore, point to an increasingly cash-conscious consumer that wants to make every penny count while ensuring their families enjoy a fulfilling festive season.”

London Designer Outlet, managed by Realm, offers 265,000 square feet of retail and leisure space, including 70 outlet stores, restaurants and coffee shops at the heart of Wembley Park.