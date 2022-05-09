London Designer Outlet enjoys strong Easter footfall

Footfall at London Designer Outlet (LDO) increased by more than a fifth over Easter compared to the same period in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The Wembley Park-based fashion and lifestyle destination experienced a 21.9 percent increase in footfall during the Easter weekend compared to 2019 levels.

Meanwhile, sales during Easter were 3.8 percent higher than the same period three years ago as like-for-like sales grew up 10.4 percent. Sales densities - the total number of sales per square foot - rose by 15.5 percent.

It follows a number of new lettings and store expansions at LDO in recent months. Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein all recently announced they would be expanding their footprints at the premium shopping destination.

“Following a series of upsizing and new lettings across the Wembley Park neighbourhood and LDO earlier this year, we were very much of the mind that spring had already sprung early for us,” said Matt Slade, the retail director of LDO owner Quintain.

He continued: “These strong trading figures confirm why brands continue to demonstrate a vote of confidence in LDO. Now with Covid restrictions firmly behind us, visitors continue to flock back in even greater numbers compared to 2019 to enjoy an unparalleled combined retail and leisure offer set within this dynamic and diverse 15-minute neighbourhood.”

LDO is part of Wembley Park, the multi-billion-pound neighbourhood transformed by developer Quintain. The shopping destination benefits from around 9 million people living in its catchment area, as well as thousands of people living within Wembley Park itself

Slade continued: “As we continue to invest in both our retail and leisure offer, coupled with the return of even more large-scale events at OVO Arena Wembley, we are confident that London’s leading premium fashion destination is only set to go from strength to strength over the coming months.”