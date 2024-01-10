London Designer Outlet reports its strongest year of trading in 2023

London Designer Outlet (LDO), located at Wembley Park, recorded its strongest year of trading ever in 2023, hitting 99 million pounds in sales.

Bargain-hunting Londoners lifted total sales throughout December at LDO to 11.2 million pounds, with Boxing Day confirmed as its best trading day ever, as footfall on December 26 increased by 11 percent year-on-year.

The outlet, managed by Realm, added that it was its best Christmas week since its opening in 2013, with Boxing Day sales hitting 866,000 pounds.

The success was seen across the outlet, with 14 of the brands trading there achieving record-breaking Boxing Day sales, including Calvin Klein, Moss and Levi’s, with store upsizes and upgrades driving year-on-year sales increases for The North Face by 34 percent and Tommy Hilfiger by 30 percent.

Matt Slade, retail director at Quintain, said in a statement: “Our offering of premium brands at accessible prices, has allowed us to successfully continue to meet shifting consumer priorities towards premium shopping experiences at discounted price points.

“As financially conscious shoppers continue to seek a blend of affordability and quality, we anticipate even greater success in 2024 as we evolve alongside the demands of an increasingly discerning consumer base.”