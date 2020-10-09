London Designer Outlet reveals ‘The LDO Edit’

The London Designer Outlet (LDO) at Wembley Park is launching a new online service, The LDO Edit, which it says is the UK’s first click-and-reserve outlet shopping service.

The service aims to fuse the experience of physical shopping with the ease of shopping online, featuring additional, time-limited discounts on top of the outlet centre’s existing discounts.

Brands at the LDO can now showcase their goods on a digital catwalk. The online platform will start off with a curated collection so guests can find fashion items, reserve their choices for collection and pay in-store within two days.

Dan Parr, vice president of research and data specialists at CACI, said in a statement: “The LDO Edit takes away the uncertainty of purchases and, for the first time, allows the shopper to browse in their own environment before they make the commitment to buy, putting browsing power back into the consumers’ hands.”

Encouraging consumers to reserve items before leaving home aims to benefit retailers, as shoppers who are wary about Covid-19 can avoid staying too long in physical stores, but can still get the experience of shopping.

Labels in the LDO include the Adidas Outlet, Guess, Kurt Geiger, Lee & Wrangler, Levi’s, Nicce, Police, Puma and Replay.

“The LDO Edit will help give our shoppers the confidence to visit while knowing they’ve found an amazing deal,before they’ve even set foot in-store. The LDO Edit brings together the best of online and in-store shopping to create a memorable experience for the people who visit us,” commented Sue Shepherd, Realm’s general manager at the LDO.