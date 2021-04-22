London Designer Outlet sees strong sales as consumers flock back to stores

London Designer Outlet (LDO) has reported strong sales and footfall since reopening last week in line with the easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

Total sales at the shopping destination were 148 percent higher last week than they were during the first week of the June 2020 reopening.

Sales were also higher than they were on the pre-pandemic Easter week of 2019, which was “a further sign that destinations like LDO are in a promising position to bounce back”, according to LDO. In the six trading days from April 12 to 17, sales were up 1.5 percent compared to the seven trading days of Easter week in 2019.

Websites users also increased 107 percent compared to the prior week as shoppers went online to plan their first visits back to physical stores after months of lockdown.

LDO’s portfolio of brands includes the likes of Kurt Geiger, Guess, Levi’s, Nike, Puma, Lindt and Marks & Spencer. The shopping location also last week reopened and upsized Adidas store, which has expanded its floor space by 63 percent to 10,550 square feet.

‘Summer of shopping’

Sue Shepherd, general manager for LDO, said in a release: “One week back and it feels like we’ve never been gone. Our guests have returned to enjoy a coffee or a meal with their friends and family in our expanded alfresco dining areas, and to fall back in love with the physical shopping experience.

“Having been locked down for months, LDO’s guests are certainly making up for it now - and, as the weather improves and the vaccine rolls out, we are fully expecting to welcome them back, time after time, over the course of the next few months as our guests, and our brands, enjoy a summer of shopping.”

This news follows the reopening of non-essential retailers in England and Wales last week after months of lockdown. Retailers in Scotland and Northern Ireland are set to open their doors later this month.

Matt Slade, retail director at Quintain, the developer behind LDO, said: “The return of guests to LDO, and across the Wembley Park neighbourhood, shows why these destinations are irreplaceable. For too long, we’ve relied on online shopping and takeaway apps to get us through the monotony of lockdown; now, our favourite shops, bars, cafes and restaurants are open and we have collectively rushed to return.”