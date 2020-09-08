London Designer Outlet signs two new brands

The London Designer Outlet in Wembley Park has signed two further brands where negotiations took place during the coronavirus lockdown, Police and Nicce, to its fashion and lifestyle outlet.

The destination has seen a significant increase in key trading metrics. By comparing August with July, a 40 percent footfall increase can be seen month-on-month and sales have increased by 31 percent month-on-month across the same period. These results reflect the consumer’s confidence in returning to physical shopping following the lockdown.

Contemporary fashion brand, Nicce, will be opening its first stand-alone store having taken 1,500 square feet of space and this will be Police’s first store in London.

Mitchel Galvin-Farnol, founder of Nicce, said in a statement: “Wembley Park’s cultural and community engagement programmes were a key factor behind our decision to open our first stand-alone location at London Designer Outlet. The outlet will give us a platform from which to reach a diverse and varied customer base.

“Both within the catchment and visitors from further afield as lockdown restrictions continue to ease. The success of London Designer Outlet gives us confidence in the future of physical retailing and we’re looking forward to opening our first outlet location and being a part of the scheme.”

The UK’s specialist outlet operator, Realm, manages the 265,000 square foot outlet and is a part of Quintain’s multi-billion transformation of Wembley Park.

Matt Slade, retail director at Quintain, said: “It’s incredibly encouraging that considerable leasing progress has been made throughout lockdown with four new fashion brands exchanged including Police and NICCE. The new signings will be great additions to the wide choice of top and premium brands at London Designer Outlet.

“It’s extremely positive to see how well the centre has performed since the retail offer reopened in mid-June, reflecting the ongoing resilience of the outlet sector and the appeal of Wembley Park as a destination for shopping and dining for the onsite and local residents in addition to visitors from further afield within the catchment.”

Wembley Park will benefit from 328 million pound annual retail spend by 2027 with the projected figure of 20 million visitors a year. This is ahead of London districts such as Camden, Ealing Broadway and Victoria.