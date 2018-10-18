London Designer Outlet to offer Dropit service

The London Designer Outlet at Wembley Park will become the first shopping centre to offer Dropit, the app-based, store-to-door delivery service.

Launching in time for Christmas, the Dropit service will be available from December 1 and will be free-of-charge for the first 3,000 customers spending over 125 pounds. It will give shoppers the ability to have their purchases from any of the London Designer Outlet’s 50 stores delivered directly to their homes, hotels or workplaces at a time and date of their choosing, with same-day deliveries available within the M25.

The service “blends the best of online with outlet shopping” states the London Designer Outlet and will mean visitors will not need to carry shopping bags, allowing them time and freedom to enjoy the centre’s restaurants, coffee shops and cinema, as well as the wider Wembley Park which combines retail, dining, leisure, and entertainment at Wembley Stadium and the SSE Arena.

This is the latest service initiative from the capital’s leading fashion and lifestyle outlet centre, which celebrates its fifth birthday in October, and is aimed at 70 percent of the outlet’s visitors who come via public transport.

Sue Shepherd, Realm’s centre manager for the London Designer Outlet, said in a press release: “London Designer Outlet is an urban outlet centre serving the neighbouring residential and working population in Wembley Park, the wider, affluent catchment in London and the Home Counties, and a rapidly growing number of international tourists.

“We have a proven track record of success, having grown sales every quarter since opening in October 2013, the Dropit service has clear benefits for our diverse guests. Tourists, for example, can shop and still enjoy a full day of sightseeing comfortable knowing their shopping bags will be sent to their hotels. The service will further enhance the consistently superior guest experience we provide.”

Karin Cabili, founder and chief executive at Dropit, added: “Our service combines with London Designer Outlet’s keen outlet prices to blend the benefits of online and in-store, with home delivery and no bags to carry. Customers use our simple app and leave their purchases in each store.

“We gather together all the bags and deliver, with real-time tracking and support available through the app. It’s clear that people still want the personal touch of physical shopping but with increased convenience. At London Designer Outlet, they will get the best of both – and at outlet prices, too.”

London Designer Outlet offers brands at up to 70 percent off RRP from fashion, athleisure and lifestyle brands including Nike, Converse, Kurt Geiger, Superdry, Guess, Gap, Skechers, Levi’s, Marks and Spencer, Villeroy and Boch and Hamleys.

Image: courtesy of London Designer Outlet