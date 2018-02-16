London Designers Collective to host London Fashion Week Concept Store

London - The London Designers Collective (LDC) is set to return to London Fashion Week this season with a new concept store dedicated to promoting independent designers and support women in business through a female empowerment networking event.

Taking place during the official London Fashion Week calendar, running from February 16 to 20, LDC will showcase up and coming designers in its co-curated concept store located in the heart of Covent Garden. The concept store will feature a number of public live presentations, featuring new and unseen collections as well as a pop-up spa and a series of engaging events.

The pop-up concept store marks the third LFW event from LDC, who aim to unite independent designers by creating a resource sharing community. The concept store will be manned by the designers themselves, offering customers the opportunity to meet with the people behind the brand and product. In addition, as a female-founded community which supports mostly female designers, LCD aims to empower women in the fashion business, by giving them a platform to showcase their products and exchange information with each other.

In order to celebrate this, LDC is set to host its first networking event for female empoweres and entrepreneurs this London Fashion Week. Taking place at its Covent Garden store on February 19, the event is set to welcome a number of guest speakers, including Life & Business Coach Mikaela Jackson from She Almighty, Kubi Springer CEO & Founder of SheBuildsBrands Agency, Mentor MatcHer founder Mariam Mola, and Maya Gura, CEO & Co-founder of mobile spa company Missbeez. The empowering networking event will run alongside the concept store.

