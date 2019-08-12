London Fog pairs with Accessories Headquarters as a new handbag licensee

Iconix Brand Group has announced a new licensee for its London Fog label. Accessory Headquarters has been enlisted in the brand's new handbag licensee for the U.S., United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates.

Under the new licensing agreement, Accessory Headquarters will design, manufacture and distribute London Fog handbags for the next three years. The first collection is expected to debut at retail for the holiday 2019 season.

Accessory Headquarters is a privately-held company that provides exceptional handbags across all distribution channels, including elite department stores, boutiques, mid-tier retailers and mass retailers. Its brand portfolio currently includes BCBG, Christian Lacroix, Hayden Harnett and Bruno Magli.

“London Fog is an iconic American brand and a great addition to our portfolio,” Abe Chehebar, chief executive officer of Accessory Headquarters, said in a statement. “We’re excited to work with Iconix Brand Group to further develop the London Fog handbag business.”

London Fog currently retails through Nordstrom, Macy’s and Belk, among others. Its key product categories include handbags, outerwear, luggage, footwear and umbrellas.