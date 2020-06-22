London’s Connaught Village retailers reopen

Retailers in London’s Connaught Village were able to reopen their doors to the public, following the UK government’s latest Covid-19 guidelines.

Fashion businesses including shoe brands Lucy Choi and Crispins, vintage wedding dress brand Eliza Jane Howell and designer resale shop The Dresser were able to offer renewed in-store service last week, while luxury designer Kindare is open by appointment only.

Stores have implemented safety measures such as limited capacity requirements, hand sanitizer stations, increased cleaning procedures and the installation of PPE screens.

Last Monday, UK government guidelines were eased in regard to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing non-essential businesses to reopen in England. Meanwhile, stores in Wales were allowed to reopen from Monday June 22, with Scottish retailers to follow suit on June 29.