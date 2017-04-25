London’s Oxford Street could be pedestrianised

Transport for London (TFL) has unveiled new plans to revolutionise one of London’s busiest shopping destinations, Oxford Street, which could see taxis and buses banned.

The plans have been unveiled for consultation in a bid to reduce congestion, enhance hit quality and improve road safety for shoppers.

“We want to create a better environment, address poor air quality, support its cultural heartland and thriving business district and deliver improved neighbourhoods,” said TFL in the public consultation paper. “The introduction of the Elizabeth line in late 2018 provides a once in a generation opportunity to tackle these challenges and make the district into the world’s best outdoor shopping experience and an unrivalled place to live, work and visit.”

TFL added: “There are lots of issues. Unless we take action now, these issues will worsen as London continues to grow, threatening the success of Oxford Street and the surrounding district.”

Under the plans, TFL is suggesting pedestrianising what it calls the busiest stretch of Oxford Street, between Orchard Street and Oxford Circus. In addition, the plans include banning black taxis, reducing thew number of buses, allowing night-time deliveries only, as well as a consultation on whether to allow cyclists to only use the street at night.

41 percent of trips on Oxford Street are currently made by bus, while taxis make up almost a third of the traffic on Oxford Street, however, 56 percent of trips are made on foot and the volume of buses restricts pedestrians.

TFL has already confirmed the number of buses that use Oxford Street will be reduced by around 40 percent.

The eight-week consultation closes on June 18.