London’s West End to get 2.5 billion pound Christmas boost

Over the eight-week Christmas trading period, shoppers are expected to provide a 2.5 million pound boost to London’s West End, according to the latest insights from New West End Company, which represents 600 businesses across the area.

The business partnership reveals that 42 million shoppers from home and abroad are expected to visit Bond, Oxford and Regent Street over the eight-week Christmas trading period, with the forecast expecting international sales to increase by 12 percent.

In a statement, the New West End Company explained that international sales are anticipated to increase due to the looming Brexit deadline, as well as the favourable exchange rates for shoppers from the US, China and Middle East.

Henry Gregg, director of external affairs at New West End Company said: “There is no doubt that this has been one of the most challenging years for retailers with ongoing political uncertainty hampering consumer spending. Although London’s West End is not unaffected by these challenges, the Christmas trading period offers retailers a vital boost as over 40 million shoppers are attracted here by our global reputation as the ultimate Christmas destination.

"From the new Christmas lights on Oxford Street and the not-seen-elsewhere experiences in stores, the West End offers domestic and international shoppers reasons to visit again and again over the festive season, contributing to resilient footfall and sales during this crucial trading period.”

London’s West End houses every major UK retailer, alongside 218 international brands and a mix of exclusive independents to make it “a one-stop-shop for Christmas shopping”.

In addition, for the first time in six years, this year sees the arrival of a brand new Christmas lights on Oxford Street along with the opening of John Lewis’ Winter Carnival and Hamley’s Santa’s Grotto.

Image: FashionUnited