Lone Design Club and Hammerson launch new retail concept in Bristol

Lone Design Club (LDC), which curates immersive, short-term retail experiences, has teamed up with landlord Hammerson to debut a new innovative retail concept in Bristol’s Cabot Circus shopping centre.

The new retail pop-up concept is called ‘Cache’ and aims to scale the future of retail by shifting away from rigid long-term leases and toward more flexible, data-driven experiences. The ‘Cache’ format is described as a “cost-effective turnkey solution” that aims to provide a strategic entry point for emerging direct-to-consumer brands to test physical retail in prime locations, with "minimal risk”.

The ‘Cache’ pop-up in Bristol will run until February 1, 2026, and will act as an incubator, allowing brands “to grow their presence, build confidence, and ultimately graduate to larger permanent units within their portfolios”.

Rebecca Morter, founder and chief executive of the Lone Design Club, said in a statement: “It’s a powerful moment when major landlords like Hammerson back innovative new retail formats.

“Bristol’s Cache store isn’t just another pop-up – it’s a vibrant, curated experience, offering DTC brands the tools, support, and space they need to succeed. We’re proud to be reshaping how brands and consumers connect in physical retail.”

Lone Design Club's ‘Cache’ retail concept at Cabot Circus in Bristol Credits: Lone Design Club

The ‘Cache’ format will focus on emerging brands, entrepreneurs, creatives, and inventors, and is seeking brands capable of launching a 1 to 6-month store with stock and overhead and with ambitions to scale into long-term retail. There will also be a focus on sustainable businesses to cater for growing consumer demand for sustainable shopping options.

The space debuts with brands including Kina & Tam, KOI Footwear, Hell Bunny, and Colorush, which were all chosen for their “creative, community-led, and sustainable approaches to fashion”.

Laura Reynolds, destination director at Cabot Circus, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Lone Design Club to Quakers Friars at Cabot Circus. Their commitment to showcasing independent, ethical, and next-generation fashion aligns perfectly with our vision to bring bold, fresh retail experiences to Bristol.

“Cache will add something truly special to the Quakers Friars community and is just the latest in a long line of new exciting brands to be coming to Cabot Circus over the next 12 months.”

The new initiative is powered by LDC’s tech platform, Revolving Spaces, a back-end technology and strategy platform that automates and streamlines retail and space management. With real‑time data, flexible leasing, and reduced manual overhead, the system has been designed to deliver accurate, actionable insights for both brands and landlords.