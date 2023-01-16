Lone Design Club announces partnership with Landsec and Trinity Leeds

Retail disrupter Lone Design Club (LDC) is launching in Leeds after announcing a new strategic partnership with Landsec and Trinity Leeds.

LDC will be working with Trinity Leeds shopping centre to “bridge the gap between sustainable living and wellness brands” with the opening of the ‘My Sanctuary: My Home’ immersive pop-up experience.

The pop-up, open from January 26 to February 22, will mark LDC’s first lifestyle store, focusing on home, wellness and beauty brands. It will be located in Landsec’s Platform+ space, which launched in 2022 as part of its new product offering for retail and hospitality brands.

‘My Sanctuary: My Home’ will offer featured touchpoints and interactive in-store stations, as well as an extensive event and experience schedule, such as panel talks, interactive workshops, beauty experiences, and VIP shopping evenings.

LDC founder and chief executive Rebecca Morter, said in a statement: “Our pop-up stores offer a call to action, IRL, authentic and genuine experience that brings together these brands of the future and conscious shoppers looking for something meaningful and different. Moving into 2023, more and more brands recognise the need to integrate physical retail at the core of their business strategy; however, opening a store is a huge undertaking and can be a risk at a new location that has an unknown market.

“This is where the LDC model fits in and is why we are so excited to launch with Landsec. We continue to support our Brand community in entering new territory in a cost-effective and agile way to give them the confidence that their customer is here in the North UK.”

Nik Porter, head of brand account management at Landsec, added: “We’re always looking to curate a diverse mix of brands at our retail destinations so that guests have a unique experience each time they visit. We launched our flexible Platform + space at Trinity Leeds last year to give brands more choice when it came to pop-up stores and shorter activations. Working with Lone Design Club to bring some of the top designers into our Platform+ space will add to the vibrancy of Trinity Leeds.”