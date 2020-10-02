Lone Design Club launches LDC X pop-up

London Design Club, the retail disrupter championing independent designers, has launched a new concept, LDC X. A pop-up designed to highlight a single brand for maximum impact.

Launching on Great Portland Street in London, the LDC X concept is being supported by The Crown Estate and will consist of solo brand pop-ups stores, designed and curated under the Lone Design Club brand alongside “unique features to reflect each brand's style and ethos,” added the retailer.

The move is part of Lone Design Club’s next phase in their growing retail offering and will allow independent designer brands to operate solo pop-ups for periods of 2-4 weeks.

Tom Ridge, spokesperson for The Crown Estate, said in a statement: “As part of our strategy to constantly evolve our offering and give brands a chance to try before they buy, we are delighted Lone Design Club have chosen to open two new pop-ups on the Regent Street portfolio, following the success of its pop up last year.

“This concept is at the cutting edge of creative retail, delivering shoppers a unique, ever-changing mix of brands.”

The concept is launching with two pop-ups, the first highlighting sculptural footwear designer, Ganor Dominic, and the second next door will showcase sustainable fashion brand, Gung Ho, known for its handmade pieces created in sustainable fabrics.

Commenting on being part of the concept, Ganor Dominic’s co-founder and creative director, Anna Dominic, said: “I hope we’ll look back on 2020 as the year of a global reset and the period that the fashion industry became a more sustainable and exclusive sector. In a time when events across the globe have gone digital and more locally, over London Fashion Week we have leaned into the digital and virtual spaces, we want to still offer the physical connection consumers are carving via our new LDC X Ganor Dominic pop-up.”

Gung Ho founder and chief executive, Sophie Dunster, added: “Gung Ho is so excited to be partnering up with LDC to showcase our forward-thinking, new Climate Change collection. With such a changing environment, being able to adapt and react to exhibit our designs is so important as a brand as well as combatting such a big issue that impacts us all.”

The LDC X stores will run for 2-4 week periods and will feature a multitude of designers including gender-fluid brand, Underage and bold, sustainable label Sabinna.

Image: courtesy of Lone Design Club