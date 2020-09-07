Lone Design Club launches Wales’ first-ever shoppable window

London Design Club, the retail disrupter championing independent designers, has launched the first digital shopfront in Wales, allowing consumers to literally window shop with the use of QR codes, as it continues to look for ways to bridge the gap between the physical and online.

The ‘Phygital’ windows will allow shoppers to browse the best in Welsh and UK sustainable fashion, through its window at 22-24 Morgan Arcade and 18 The Hayes in Cardiff until October 12.

Using QR codes, these stores will be fully operational around the clock, meaning that shoppers can browse a collection of independent, sustainable, and ethical retailers from in the arcade, other stores and online to purchase items.

In addition, the windows will also showcase events and activities available via the Lone Design Club Digital web store including digital experiences, workshops, beauty events and tutorials.

Lone Design Club, chief executive Rebecca Morter, said in a statement: “Here at Lone Design Club, we’re all about community and love creating spaces for smaller brands to access prime locations and bring consumers a taste of the innovation that’s happening within the sustainable sector.

"That’s why we wanted to branch out, move outside of London and come to Wales to work with new, budding designers and creatives. This powerhouse formula will bring an exciting, immersive retail experience with the focus on storytelling, sustainability and ethics whilst pushing the boundaries of creativity.”

Pippa Taylor, asset manager at Lasalle Investment Management, added: “We’re thrilled to be hosting the first-ever Phygital window in Wales, thanks to the innovative Lone Design Club. It is more important now than ever to support the local talent and the interactive shopfront is a new and exciting way to do this.

“The Morgan Quarter is known for its brilliant independent stores and boutiques, so the Lone Design Club fits in perfectly. We look forward to welcoming people to the arcades to explore the Phygital windows and see what Lone Design Club has to offer while finding other hidden gems.”

The Lone Design Club launched its first shoppable window on South Molton Street in London over the summer.

Image: courtesy of Lone Design Club