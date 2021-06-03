Lone Design Club partners with Westfield London on interactive pop-up

Retail disrupter Lone Design Club is partnering with Europe’s largest retail destination, Westfield London, to launch the LDC X Westfield London pop-up retail experience.

The pop-up aims to put “human connection and storytelling back at retail’s centre,” explains the Lone Design Club, by empowering independent and sustainable designers to engage directly with a new audience, while also highlighting a new generation of artisans and makers pushing the boundaries of sustainability.

Launching on June 24, the LDC X Westfield London interactive pop-up will trailblaze new production methods and integrated technology, including an in-store swap shop from Swapchain, allowing customers to exchange clothes with a simple tap of an app.

The store will feature ethical brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, including exclusive pieces from British designer Dylan Joel, who challenges and redefines the boundaries of menswear and womenswear with contemporary androgynous garments.

There will also be a new range of sustainable accessories from Amadeus and Stephanie Grace Jewellery, along with one-off upcycled outerwear from the unique London-based brand Hoh Pabissi.

In addition, the pop-up will infuse the best elements from the digital and physical spheres with a live stream shopping studio, live editorial shoots, an interactive Instagram room, and beauty pampering treatments.

Commenting on the pop-up, Lone Design Club, chief executive Rebecca Morter, said in a statement: “The future of shopping IRL is discovery, not distribution. Go online for convenience buying sure - but to be inspired, to have a truly new and unforgettable experience - get out on the high street.

“At LDC, we believe experience starts with people; we position our independent and sustainable designers, these incredible storytellers and makers - right at the forefront of the sales process - why? Because not only do you get the best experience possible, but you are speaking to the person who created it, and we should all know where the products we buy genuinely come from, who made them and the story behind them.”

Harita Shah, marketing director UK and creative, media, events, and brand – Europe, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, added: “We are pleased to offer continued support to Lone Design Club, winners of the Westfield and Fashion District Retail Futures Innovation Prize in 2020. Experience is at the heart of everything we do at Westfield and we are always looking for ways to bring exciting experiences to customers that visit our centres, particularly within the fashion space.

“With people craving real-life experiences more than ever before, we’re thrilled to partner with Lone Design Club, which not only offers an immersive retail experience to shoppers but also has a strong focus on sustainability which we know is a strong focus for our visitors.”