Lone Design Club teams up with SwapChain

Lone Design Club is teaming up with SwapChain to celebrate Swap September at its London Fashion Week pop-up in Covent Garden.

The partnership with SwapChain, co-founded by designer Patrick McDowell, marks Lone Design Club’s first foray into the second-hand, vintage clothing market and will allow customers to discover luxury fashion in a sustainable way, through swapping.

Commenting on the collaboration, Patrick McDowell, said in a statement: “SwapChain is the future of fashion. Since launching the business over London fashion Week SS20, we are going from strength to strength, courting a huge global interest. Showing that the sharing, circular economy will be one of the best ways forward for a truly sustainable future.

“As a designer, I believe it is my role to not only design clothes but the systems they sit within and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working on this with Lone Design Club.”

The SwapChain activation will be part of the Lone Design Club’s fashion month pop-up store for two weeks and will offer a mix of luxury, high street, and independent brands.

It’s easy for customers to participate, all they need to do is activate their SwapChain account and bring their items they wish to swap to the pop-up store.

Participates can swap five of their own pieces, including shoes, clothes, and accessories. All items are then screened to ensure quality and each accepted item will receive a credit in exchange. The credits will then become the customer's currency for the swap.

"Lone Design Club is thrilled to be working with SwapChain, topically during the month of second-hand September. We view this as a fun, interactive way to increase circularity for both us and our designers as well as raising awareness surrounding sustainability within the fashion industry,” added Lone Design Club, chief operating officer, Alice McAnulty. “We can showcase the quality of our designer’s product and show it’s long life span across production, purchase, and swapping!"

