Longchamp opens pop-up at Harrods with exclusive lines
French luxury brand Longchamp has opened a pop-up at department store Harrods in London, featuring two exclusive bags and a specially curated ready-to-wear capsule selected by creative director Sophie Delafontaine.
The pop-up will run until January 25, and Longchamp has transformed Harrods’ Crescent Windows space (beside door six on the ground floor) with a floor-to-ceiling design in the French brand’s striking vert lumière colour.
Described as Longchamp’s “home-away-from-home,” the design concept includes traditional Haussmann-style mouldings, vintage-style furniture, and decorative household ‘objets’ presented in the brand’s eye-catching Pantone 367C green.
Highlights from the pop-up include two exclusive and limited-edition bags to Harrods, including 10 pieces of the ‘Epure Mini Bucket’ bag and 25 pieces of the ‘Le Pilage XS’ bag, both in Longchamp’s vert lumière colour.
Alongside Longchamp’s handbags and accessories, the pop-up will also carry the brand’s ready-to-wear collection for the first time at Harrods.
Commenting on the opening, Hector Cassegrain, managing director of UK and Ireland at Longchamp, said in a statement: “We are delighted to elevate Longchamp’s relationship with long-term partner Harrods to the next level in 2024 with an exclusive pop-up concept and special edition bags.
“It is a brilliant opportunity to bring our Parisian creative vision and brand identity to the global city of London.”