Lookfantastic to open Christmas pop-up in London

Online beauty retailer Lookfantastic is opening its first-ever Christmas pop-up in London to bring to life its ultimate gift guide.

Located at 189 Piccadilly Townhouse, the Lookfantastic pop-up will offer an interactive and immersive ‘House of Beauty’ experience from November 29 to December 3.

The pop-up will host some of the biggest beauty brands on the market, including Drunk Elephant, luxury fragrance brand Jo Malone London, and hair styling icons Ghd to create the "ultimate destination" for beauty enthusiasts this festive season.

In addition, the space will also offer consumers the chance to explore Lookfantastic's exclusive Christmas collection, including its sold-out Beauty Advent Calendar and Beauty Chest Edit, and have the opportunity to be pampered by various beauty brands during the pop-up.

The ‘House of Beauty’ will also feature a Lookfantastic Café offering complimentary branded coffee. To gain access to the pop-up, visitors must download the Lookfantastic app and once inside, they will be presented with a "world of beauty delights".