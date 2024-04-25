Loop Generation opens new pre-loved store

Loop Generation, the premium platform for pre-loved designer fashion, has opened a new store in the heart of London’s Chelsea.

Located at 171-175 Draycott Avenue, the new 3,085 square foot two-storey store aims to provide “an unrivalled second-hand shopping,” with stock from designer brands, including Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Balmain, Bottega Veneta, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, Hermès, Saint Laurent, and Valentino, all up to 80 percent off RRP.

Loop Generation Chelsea store Credits: Loop Generation

The new expanded store builds upon the success of its previous unit at 295-297 Brompton Road and follows backing from fashion entrepreneurs Touker Suleyman and Tom Singh, who invested in the designer resale start-up in 2022.

Piotr Krzymowski, co-founder at Loop Generation, said in a statement: “The support of our investors propels us forward on our journey towards a cleaner, greener future, empowering us to lead by example as an independent and ethical business within the fashion landscape.”

