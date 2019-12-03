Lord & Taylor returns to NYC, but only for the holidays

Even though Lord & Taylor shuttered its historic New York City flagship on Fifth Avenue at the start of 2019, the department store is returning to the city for the holiday shopping season.

The Lord & Taylor holiday pop-up will be open for two weeks in December in a 2,400-square-foot space in the city's Soho neighborhood, in an area that features boutiques for luxury fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton, Mansur Gavriel and Diane von Furstenberg.

When clothing rental company Le Tote purchased Lord & Taylor from Hudson’s Bay Co. in August, it said that its subscribers had been asking for pop-up locations that would allow them to interact with products before making a decision to purchase. This Lord & Taylor holiday pop-up allows Le Tote's subscriber base this opportunity, as well as offers Lord & Taylor's loyal consumer base a chance to again engage with the brand.

As part of the deal between Le Tote and Hudson’s Bay Co., the latter has maintained Lord & Taylor's real estate yet Le Tote has three years of free rent in 38 locations, Bloomberg reported. The 676,000-square-foot retail space on Fifth Avenue that once housed the Lord & Taylor flagship was sold to WeWork in February for 850 million dollars. The company is reportedly investing 438 million dollars in renovations on the 10-story building.

Photo credits: Tdorante10, Shinya Suzuki, Flickr