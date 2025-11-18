Loro Piana reopens New Bond Street store in London

LVMH-owned luxury brand Loro Piana has reopened its refurbished New Bond Street store with a new concept designed to capture the label’s signature “blend of sophistication and warmth”.

The upsized store aims to offer a “home away from home feeling,” explains the Italian brand, reimagined in natural materials, such as oak, carabottino wood, woven straw, and silk-covered walls, wrapped in a warm colour palette of kummel, beige and burgundy.

Loro Piana, New Bond Street store in London Credits: Loro Piana

On the ground floor, the store façade is made from travertine against a granite base, while the interior design aims to represent “the true essence of Loro Piana,” with rich textures, finishes and surfaces, paired with the tactile upholstery fabrics, designed to “evoke the sensorial nature” of the brand.

The boutique extends over one floor for a “seamless and immersive experience,” with customers entering the store via the women’s accessories area, before reaching the men’s accessories and ready-to-wear area. There are two adjoining rooms, dedicated to men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and shoes, alongside the VIP area, which is available by appointment only.

The VIP area draws its inspiration from a private walk-in wardrobe, offering a personal environment to view the most exclusive products, added the brand.

Loro Piana, New Bond Street store in London Credits: Loro Piana

The store also houses the brand’s ‘Holiday 2025’ collection, a curated selection of day-to-night looks, including ski and après-ski pieces, and eveningwear. Textures include mohair, bouclé, velvet and silk in a muted, soft colour palette, featuring natural brown shades, rosy hues and touches of green, with a classic black and white.

Loro Piana, New Bond Street store in London Credits: Loro Piana

Loro Piana, New Bond Street store in London Credits: Loro Piana

Loro Piana, New Bond Street store in London Credits: Loro Piana

Loro Piana, New Bond Street store in London Credits: Loro Piana