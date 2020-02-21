Loro Piana to open Tokyo flagship

Loro Piana is opening a flagship store in Tokyo's luxury Ginza shopping district. The store will open this May.

The four-level store's façade was designed by Japanese architect Jun Aoki, and was inspired by scarf. Loro Piana currently has 171 stores worldwide.

To celebrate the opening of the Tokyo flagship, the brand is creating exclusive product for the store, designed by creative director Fabio d’Angelantonio. The history of the company, in addition to their own luxury goods, was sourcing and providing some of the finest wool and cashmere in the world. LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton took out a majority stake in the company in 2013, adding the brand to its massive portfolio which also includes Dior, Givenchy, and Celine.

photo: via us.loropiano.com