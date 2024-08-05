Loro Piana to takeover Harrods for the holiday season

Italian luxury brand Loro Piana, owned by LVMH Group, has announced it will takeover luxury department store Harrods in London for the holiday season.

The move coincides with Loro Piana’s 100th anniversary and will see the luxury brand taking over Harrods iconic façade, including 36 windows on Brompton Road, alongside the opening of two pop-ups in-store.

The holiday takeover will run from November 7 to January 2, 2025. It will showcase the Italian fashion brand’s “heritage and savoir-faire with incredible detailing and materials, fusing artistry and virtuosity,” featuring various animations to create “a delightful atmosphere, weaving incredible stories, and celebrating Loro Piana’s centenary”.

The brand will also showcase exclusive products dedicated to its heritage and to the festive season, which will underscore its “history of excellence and whispered hyper-luxury”.

This will include men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections in exclusive colours developed for Harrods and in the brand’s precious fibres such as Sopra Visso wool, baby cashmere and vicuña. The designs will be infused with a subtle British undercurrent rendered through equestrian touches, checks and classic solids, including Harrods’ signature green.

Women’s evening looks will feature hand-embroidered and elongated silk gowns, knitted column dresses, soft silk tops and fluid trousers. For men, there will be a range of tuxedos and formal tailoring fit for the holiday celebrations.

For accessories, the takeover will feature Loro Piana’s signature bags – the Extra Pocket and Bale to the Ghiera, Extra Bag and Loom, as well as leather goods and costume jewellery. The edit will be in a festive colour palette of holiday red, two shades of green and white.

Loro Piana also announced it will open two new permanent stores at the retailer dedicated to the kids collection and Loro Piana interiors.